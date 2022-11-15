Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Cowen

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Cowen to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.33. 3,466,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -304.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

About Tripadvisor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,653 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $254,511,000 after buying an additional 77,179 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 64.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,873,585 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $63,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,644,251 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $71,712,000 after acquiring an additional 97,233 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.3% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,468,862 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after acquiring an additional 79,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth about $48,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.