Truefg LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Truefg LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,718,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $47.07. The company had a trading volume of 111,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,128. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.