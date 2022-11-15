Truefg LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Truefg LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,620,000 after buying an additional 179,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after buying an additional 394,911 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

IVV stock traded up $5.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $402.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,468,867. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $380.15 and its 200-day moving average is $393.82.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

