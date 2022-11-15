Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $223.31 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.