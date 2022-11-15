Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 72 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 59,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,132,000 after buying an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,532,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total transaction of $727,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,297,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $14,373,699 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $742.01 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $769.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $718.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $650.99. The stock has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

