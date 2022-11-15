Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 754 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 26.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.4% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $432.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $388.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.77. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $501.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.