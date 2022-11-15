Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 141 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,799 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after acquiring an additional 664,862 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,846,915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $341,827,000 after acquiring an additional 546,882 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $223,810,000 after acquiring an additional 415,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,372,733,000 after acquiring an additional 284,398 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,249,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.79.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $169.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.71. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

