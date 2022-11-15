Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 143 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after buying an additional 2,555,055 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 334.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 750,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,030,000 after purchasing an additional 577,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,274,000 after purchasing an additional 532,344 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $42,060,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,200,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,581,000 after purchasing an additional 243,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $185.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.76.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

