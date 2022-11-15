Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 173 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $101,436,000 after purchasing an additional 956,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $658,614,000 after purchasing an additional 662,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

