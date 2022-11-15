Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 75 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MCO. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $281.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Moody’s Trading Down 5.4 %

Moody’s stock opened at $293.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $403.73. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.