Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 85 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.46.

Shares of SNPS opened at $330.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

