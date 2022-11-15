Trust Asset Management LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,469 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,346,000 after acquiring an additional 216,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,404,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,144,000 after acquiring an additional 239,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of MTCH opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $149.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 147.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. Cowen reduced their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research downgraded Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Match Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

