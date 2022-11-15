Trust Asset Management LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 926.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

ANET stock opened at $131.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $354,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,561 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,336. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

