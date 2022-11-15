Trust Asset Management LLC Has $522,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,449 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 66.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,000 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,428,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 22.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,813 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM stock opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

