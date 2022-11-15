Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 638.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.69.

IQVIA Trading Down 1.8 %

About IQVIA

NYSE:IQV opened at $222.36 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.87 and its 200-day moving average is $210.48.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.