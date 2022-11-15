Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in State Street by 81.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in State Street by 485.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in State Street by 42.9% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on STT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.12.

State Street Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.34.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

