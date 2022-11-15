Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 210 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 330.0% in the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 27.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 198,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.34. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.12.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

