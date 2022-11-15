Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 9.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,684 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 14.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 37,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $94.63 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

