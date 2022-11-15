Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charter Communications by 67.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 5.6% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 637,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,762,000 after acquiring an additional 33,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $387.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $703.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $347.96 and its 200 day moving average is $421.71. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

