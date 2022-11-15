Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Short Interest Update

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 1,907.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 370,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,688,000 after buying an additional 352,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,466,000 after buying an additional 246,723 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth $3,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,381,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,923,000 after purchasing an additional 90,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth $2,538,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trustmark to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Trustmark Trading Down 0.4 %

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

