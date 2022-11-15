Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $4.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.70. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $780.63 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 13.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

