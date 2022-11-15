U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.28. Approximately 15,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 33,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.

