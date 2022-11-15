Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Acquires New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 222.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $2,005,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,689,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $7.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.66. 99,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,443. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $274.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of -189.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

