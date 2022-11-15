Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000. ArcBest accounts for about 1.1% of Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC owned 0.12% of ArcBest as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $1,193,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ARCB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

ArcBest Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ARCB stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.79. 2,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,362. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.58.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.08. ArcBest had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

