Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Buys New Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 46,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.22. 66,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,727,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

