Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Invests $4.33 Million in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,000. Invesco Solar ETF comprises 2.4% of Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,556,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 4.3 %

TAN traded up $3.42 on Tuesday, hitting $82.67. 48,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,910. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.54 and a fifty-two week high of $101.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.78.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.