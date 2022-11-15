Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 53,239 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 201,514 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of AT&T by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,500,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,458,000 after acquiring an additional 101,189 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 65.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 83,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 20.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 40,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $19.14. 967,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,577,192. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.