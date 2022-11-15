Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 53,239 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 201,514 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of AT&T by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,500,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,458,000 after acquiring an additional 101,189 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 65.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 83,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 20.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 40,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
T has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
AT&T Stock Performance
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.