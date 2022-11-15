Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 263,000 Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 263,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,152,000. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF comprises 4.5% of Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC owned 2.39% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 653.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,638. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $36.00.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.