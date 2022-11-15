Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Takes $267,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.07. 72,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,110. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $158.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.20 and a 200-day moving average of $121.16.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

