Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 133.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,419,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,016 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7,764.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 525,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 518,807 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 459,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 167,503 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 106.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 199,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 102,958 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.92. 2,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,866. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average of $73.97. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.