UMA Hits Market Capitalization of $117.42 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. In the last week, UMA has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One UMA token can currently be bought for $1.70 or 0.00010110 BTC on exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $117.42 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

