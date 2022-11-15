Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Raised by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,779 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,843 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 383.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after buying an additional 1,318,211 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 34.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,011,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $642,211,000 after purchasing an additional 776,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

NYSE UNP traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.86. The company has a market capitalization of $130.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.