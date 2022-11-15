Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Holdings Decreased by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 67,301 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 5.91% of Unique Fabricating worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Unique Fabricating Stock Performance

UFAB opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Unique Fabricating, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15.

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.