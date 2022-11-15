UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,119,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,274,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,598,745,000 after buying an additional 714,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,805,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,750,351,000 after purchasing an additional 935,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after buying an additional 1,482,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,963,063 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,889,823,000 after buying an additional 44,640 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.8 %

UNH stock traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $509.60. The stock had a trading volume of 53,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.00 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $524.38 and a 200 day moving average of $514.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

