Unity Software (NYSE:U) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,632. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth $2,033,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Unity Software by 129.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 367,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 207,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $3,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

