Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

NYSE UNVR opened at $29.20 on Friday. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,260,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 475,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after buying an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 564.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 801,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after buying an additional 681,083 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 34,397 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

