Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $22.80. Approximately 134,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,181,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

UPST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -224.80 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Upstart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

