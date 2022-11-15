Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Hits New 12-Month High at $327.73

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $327.73 and last traded at $325.04, with a volume of 1905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $320.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.50.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.86.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

