Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 129 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Invest Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 427,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

IVV stock traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $402.89. 71,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,468,867. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.82. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

