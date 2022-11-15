Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 184 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 1.3% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,641,000 after buying an additional 432,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,410,000 after buying an additional 586,997 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after buying an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,570,000 after purchasing an additional 932,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,938 shares of company stock worth $2,856,883 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of COF traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.38. 83,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,073. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.66. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $162.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.53.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

