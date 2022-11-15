Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VIG opened at $152.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.73 and its 200-day moving average is $147.50. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

