Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Reduced by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,278,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after purchasing an additional 145,741 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,568,000 after purchasing an additional 172,904 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 180.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 71,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 46,290 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 83,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 547,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 353,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,348,186. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.06.

