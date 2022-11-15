Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Essex Private Wealth Management LLC

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 7.8% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after buying an additional 770,870 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,968,000 after buying an additional 743,743 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,897,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 336,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,541,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $19,323,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.98. 3,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,065. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

