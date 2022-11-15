Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Lessened by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 3.8% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bank of Hawaii owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $58,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.44. The company had a trading volume of 70,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,521. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.54. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

