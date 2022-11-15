Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Increased by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 5.5% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $13,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.80. 14,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,391. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.30. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

