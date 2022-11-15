Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stake Boosted by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.07. 25,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,284. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.85. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $266.44.

