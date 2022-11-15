Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lifted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.18. 35,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,521. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

