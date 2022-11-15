Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Lessened by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 7.5% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 42,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 88,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.03. The stock had a trading volume of 23,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,521. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.46.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

