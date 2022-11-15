Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Lessened by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,473,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.11. 19,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,521. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

