Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 5.1% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $27,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after buying an additional 156,432 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.83. 83,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,738,056. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.23.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

